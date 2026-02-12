Russia introduces blanket ban of WhatsApp in effort to force users onto state-backed "alternative"

Moscow, Russia - Russia has blocked Meta's WhatsApp over what it claims is a failure to comply with local legislation and urged its 100 million Russian users to switch to a domestic alternative.

Russia has officially blocked WhatsApp as part of a wider push to force millions of users onto a state-backed "alternative" messenger. © REUTERS

Moscow has for months been trying to shift users onto Max, a domestic messaging service that lacks end-to-end encryption and that activists have called a potential tool for surveillance.

"As for the blocking of WhatsApp ... such a decision was indeed made and implemented," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said the decision was due to WhatsApp's "reluctance to comply with the norms and letter of Russian law".

"Max is an accessible alternative, a developing messenger, a national messenger. And it is an alternative available on the market for citizens," he said.

WhatsApp said Wednesday that it believed Russia was attempting to fully block the service in a bid to force users onto Max.

"We continue to do everything we can to keep users connected," it said.

Critics and rights campaigners say the restrictions are a transparent attempt by the Kremlin to ramp up control and surveillance over internet use in Russia.