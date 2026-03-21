Venezuela reshapes military in big shift toward Washington

Caracas, Venezuela - A sweeping overhaul of Venezuela 's top brass is designed to remake the armed forces and draw them closer to Washington, multiple military and political sources told AFP.

Delcy Rodriguez (c.) has replaced several top officials in Venezuela with those who are seen as acceptable to the US. © HANDOUT / VENEZUELAN PRESIDENCY / AFP

Delcy Rodriguez has been in power for less than three months, but has already taken major steps to overhaul Venezuela's economy and politics.

Since her former boss and fierce US foe Nicolás Maduro was toppled in January, Rodriguez has allowed more US investment in Venezuela's vast energy sector and pardoned hundreds of political prisoners.

This week, she turned to reforming Venezuela's all-powerful military and intelligence services, replacing a slew of entrenched commanders with officers seen as acceptable to Washington.

The most dramatic step was removing long-serving Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino and installing former intelligence chief Gustavo Gonzalez Lopez in his place.

"Gonzalez Lopez is now the United States' man in the armed forces," said Sebastiana Barraez, a journalist who covers military affairs.

"He is pragmatic and not ideologically tied to the left."

A retired Venezuelan general told AFP that Washington wanted to restore the pro-US military doctrine abandoned under the leftist firebrand Hugo Chavez.

For decades, Venezuela maintained close military ties with the US, buying weapons and sending officers north for training.

Chavez broke those links and turned heavily to Moscow.