Modded music lover covers body in tattoos and embeds horns in her forehead

A woman who goes by Ceci Hammer has covered her entire body in an assortment of extreme body modifications and tattoos . Most notable among them is a pair of horns embedded into her forehead.

Ceci Hammer has covered her entire body in modifications and tattoos, including a pair of horns embedded into her forehead. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@cyberceci

A quick swipe through Ceci Hammer's social media will reveal just how extraordinary her body mod and tattoo journey has been, coating much of her skin and even diving beneath the surface.

Large-scale blackout tattoos coat parts of her arms and run down her neck, sketching intricate and detailed patterns and typing out messages.

Her face also features a number of piercings, clipping the inside of her nostrils and embedding themselves in the ridge of her nose.

Most notable, of course, is the pair of horns that she's had embedded in her forehead, taking the form of two round bumps and giving her an incredibly unique vibe.

She likely had them installed as sub-dermal implants, a procedure that sees a small incision made into the skin and a silicone mold inserted beneath. After it's stitched up, the skin grows around the mold and takes its shape.

In one video on TikTok, Hammer's demon horns are on full display as she laments having an identity crisis.

"Everyone is having a f**king identity crisis," she says in the video. "You're so far away from your true self that you are intensely and desperately searching for whatever little part inside of yourself that you feel like you can hold onto."