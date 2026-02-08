WHO condemns series of deadly attacks on health centers in Sudan's South Kordofan

Kordofan, Sudan - Sudan 's South Kordofan region has seen attacks on three health facilities in the past week alone, leaving more than 30 dead, the World Health Organization said Sunday.

Displaced Sudanese children gather near a food distribution point at the Abu al-Naga displacement camp in Gedaref State on February 6, 2026. © STR / AFP

"Sudan's health system is under attack again," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on X.

The Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been at war since April 2023, with the conflict killing tens of thousands of people, displacing millions more, and triggering one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

In the central Sudanese region of Kordofan, where fighting is now concentrated, Tedros said the health system had faced numerous attacks.

"This week alone, three health facilities were attacked in South Kordofan, in a region already suffering acute malnutrition," he said.

On February 3, he said an attack on a primary health center killed eight people – five children and three women – and injured 11.

Then a day later, "a hospital was attacked killing one person," he said.

And "on February 5, another attack on a hospital killed 22 people – including 4 health workers – and injured 8," the WHO chief said.