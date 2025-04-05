Los Angeles County agrees to massive settlement over sex abuse claims

Los Angeles, California - Los Angeles County has agreed to pay $4 billion to settle thousands of sex abuse claims dating back decades, it said Friday, in what looks set to be the largest-ever such settlement .

Los Angeles County has agreed to a $4-billion settlement over thousands of claims of sexual abuse. © RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The agreement, which must still be approved by the board of supervisors, is intended to compensate almost 7,000 people who were subjected to abuse while in juvenile facilities and children's homes in the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s.

"On behalf of the county, I apologize wholeheartedly to everyone who was harmed by these reprehensible acts," County Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport said.

"The historic scope of this settlement makes clear that we are committed to helping the survivors recover and rebuild their lives – and to making and enforcing the systemic changes needed to keep young people safe."

A 2020 state law gave survivors of childhood sexual abuse an extended window to take legal action, long after the usual statute of limitation had lapsed.

Thousands of adults came forward with horrifying stories of systematic sexual abuse they had suffered in juvenile detention facilities.

Many more claimed they were the victims of predatory staff at the now-shuttered MacLaren Children’s Center, a home for foster children.

Attorneys for the survivors called it a "house of horrors" and an investigation found no background checks had been carried out on staff there for decades.