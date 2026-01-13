Australia's ambassador to US steps down early amid tenure marked by Trump rift

Canberra, Australia - Australia said Tuesday its ambassador to the US is leaving after a three-year tenure overshadowed by President Donald Trump's verdict on him: "I don't like you either."

Australia’s Ambassador to the US Kevin Rudd speaks on stage during The Semafor 2025 World Economy Summit in Washington DC. © TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd, who departs his post on March 31 to become president of the Asia Society think tank in New York, had sharply criticized Trump while he was out of office.

Trump expressed disdain for Rudd during a televised US-Australia meeting at the White House in October last year, prompting some Australian opposition calls for his posting to be ended.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was "entirely" Rudd's decision to step down a year early.

"Kevin Rudd has a work ethic unlike anyone I have ever met. He has worked tirelessly. He's moving on to a role that he believes is pivotal," he told reporters.

The prime minister praised Rudd for his "tireless work" for Australia, including lobbying in favor of the so-called AUKUS agreement to equip Australia's navy with nuclear-powered submarines.

Before taking up his post in Washington, Rudd had described Trump as the "most destructive president in history" and a "traitor to the West" who "drags America and democracy through the mud."

Rudd deleted the online comments after Trump won back the White House in November 2024.