Trump confronts Australian ambassador during submarine deal: "I don't like you either!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday expressed disdain towards Australia's ambassador, former prime minister Kevin Rudd, as the two sat face-to-face across the cabinet table in the White House.

US President Donald Trump (r.) speaks during a meeting with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (l.) in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on Monday. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Trump and his top aides were meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in an otherwise friendly meeting that confirmed a deal on submarines.

Asked by a reporter how he felt about Rudd's previous criticism of the US president, Trump said "maybe he'll like to apologize."

Turning to Albanese at his side, Trump said, "Where is he? Is he still working for you?"

Albanese smiled awkwardly before gesturing to Rudd, who was sitting directly in front of them.

Rudd began to explain, "That was before I took this position, Mr. President."

Trump cut him off, saying, "I don't like you either. I don't. And I probably never will."

Officials from the two allies laughed before another reporter quickly asked a new question.

Rudd, a former prime minister from Albanese's Labor Party, was sharply critical of Trump in social media postings while Trump was out of office.