Canada launches complaint with WTO over Trump's steep auto tariffs

Geneva, Switzerland - Canada has launched a complaint with the World Trade Organization over the steep tariff imposed on car imports by US President Donald Trump , the global trade body said Monday.

"Canada has requested WTO dispute consultations with the United States concerning US measures imposing a 25% duty on automobiles and automobile parts from Canada," the organization said.

The request was filed last Thursday – the day the additional levy came into effect for all cars and car parts not manufactured in the US, but it was only circulated to WTO members on Monday.

In the request, the Canadian government charged that the tariffs were "inconsistent with United States' obligations" under international trade laws.

Canada immediately hit back on the levies, saying Thursday it would impose a 25% tariff on tens of thousands of vehicles imported from the US.

Since coming to power last January, Trump has unleashed a barrage of tariffs, and last week hit countries and goods around the world, sending markets crashing.

Canada was largely spared from the sweeping global tariffs Trump announced last Wednesday, as Washington granted an exemption to goods compliant with the US-Canada-Mexico free trade agreement, which covers most products.

But Canada, which is one of America's largest trading partners, is still facing tariffs on steel, aluminum, and other products, in addition to the levies on automobiles.