China again reaches out to US in effort to end Trump's trade war

Beijing, China - China on Thursday called for a "dialogue" with Washington to try and resolve President Donald Trump 's spiralling trade war that has seen the two economies impose a slew of tariffs on each other's imports.

Chinese officials have called for better "dialogue" with the US administration to try and find a resolution for Trump's tariff war. © IMAGO/Dreamstime

"China has always advocated that China and the United States should adopt a positive and cooperative attitude towards differences and controversies in economic and trade fields," commerce ministry spokesperson He Yongqian said during a regular press conference.

"But it must be stressed that any form of communication and consultation must be based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit," she said.

"Threats and intimidation can only be counterproductive. It is hoped that the United States and China will work together... to return to the correct track of resolving issues through dialogue and consultation."

Since retaking office in January, Trump has unleashed a slew of tariffs on major trading partners including China, Canada and Mexico, citing what he says is their failure to stop the flow of fentanyl into the US.

Trump originally imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese imports, but bumped it to 20% earlier in March, sparking renewed outrage in China.

Beijing responded by introducing levies of up to 15 percent on a range of US agricultural goods including soybeans, pork and chicken. Officials vowed to "firmly counter" the tariffs and even suggested that China was ready to fight "any type of war" in response.