China announces major donation to families of Iran school strike victims

Beijing, China - China said on Friday it will donate $200,000 to the parents of students killed in what it called an "indiscriminate" missile strike on a school in Iran early in the Middle East war.

Mourners cry during the funeral of children killed in a strike on a primary school in Minab, Iran, on March 3, 2026. © AMIRHOSSEIN KHORGOOEI / ISNA / AFP

Tehran has accused the US and Israel of conducting the deadly missile attack on the school in Iran's south on the first day of the war.

Iranian media reports said funerals were held for at least 165 people, including children, killed in the strike.

The toll has not been verified independently. A US military investigation into the strike is underway.

Beijing's foreign ministry said the Chinese Red Cross Society will donate $200,000 in emergency humanitarian assistance to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, specifically for "condolences and compensations" to the parents of dead students.

Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun called the strike a "severe violation" of international humanitarian law.

"Attacks on schools and children constitute a more severe violation of international humanitarian law and breach the bottom line of human conscience and morality," Guo told reporters at a regular news briefing.

"China stands ready to continue providing necessary assistance to Iran in a humanitarian spirit to support the Iranian people through this difficult time," he said.