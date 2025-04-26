China denies trade talks with US despite confusion sowed by Trump

Beijing, China - China repeated Saturday that it had held no talks with the US on trade issues, despite President Donald Trump 's claim that he had taken a call from Xi Jinping.

US President Donald Trump (r.) claimed he has taken a call from Chinese President Xi Jinping as the trade war escalates between the two countries. © Andres MARTINEZ CASARES and SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP / AFP

In an interview conducted on April 22 with Time magazine and published Friday, Trump did not say when the call with the Chinese leader took place or specify what was discussed.

"He's called," Trump said. "And I don't think that's a sign of weakness on his behalf."

China's commerce ministry had already denied on Thursday that Beijing and Washington were conducting economic or trade negotiations.

In a statement posted on WeChat Saturday, Beijing's embassy in Washington repeated that assertion, saying "there have been no consultations or negotiations between China and the United States on tariff issues, let alone any agreement."

The statement did not mention Trump or Xi by name or directly reference Trump's claim of a call, but said remarks by the US that a dialogue on tariffs was ongoing were "nothing but misleading."

"This trade war was initiated by the US side," the statement said. "If the US truly wants to resolve the issue through dialogue, it must first correct its mistakes, stop threatening and pressuring others, and completely remove all unilateral tariff measures against China."