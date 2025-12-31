China says live-fire drills around Taiwan "completed successfully"

Beijing, China - China "successfully completed" military drills around Taiwan that included live-fire exercises aimed at simulating a blockade of key ports and assaults on maritime targets, its military said on Wednesday.

Chinese forces take part in long-range live-fire drills targeting waters south of Taiwan on December 30, 2025. © Eastern Theater Command/Handout via REUTERS

Beijing launched missiles and deployed dozens of fighter jets, navy ships, and coastguard vessels on Monday and Tuesday around Taiwan's main island.

Taipei slammed the war games as "highly provocative and reckless" and said they failed to impose a blockade of the island.

China's Communist Party has never ruled democratic Taiwan, but Beijing claims the island of 23 million people is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to annex it.

"The reunification of our motherland, a trend of the times, is unstoppable," Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his 2026 New Year message from Beijing later on Wednesday, state news agency Xinhua reported.

A spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) said it had "successfully completed" the drills, code-named "Justice Mission 2025."

Command spokesperson Senior Captain Li Xi said Chinese troops would keep training to "resolutely thwart the attempts of 'Taiwan Independence' separatists and external intervention."