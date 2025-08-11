Chinese vessels collide during aggressive confrontation with Filipino coast guard

Manila, Philippines - Two Chinese vessels collided with one another on Monday while aggressively pursuing a Philippines Coast Guard patrol boat in the South China Sea, newly released footage reveals.

Two Chinese vessels collided with each other while aggressively pursuing a Philippines Coast Guard boat in the South China Sea. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@jaytaryela

A People's Liberation Army (PLA) vessel was captured in footage released by the Philippines' Coast Guard (PCG) colliding with a member of its own coast guard while attempting a dangerous maneuver in the South China Sea.

The incident occurred near the contested Scarborough Shoal as a Filipino Coast Guard vessel escorted boats providing aid to fishermen in the area, PCG spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela revealed in a statement.

"Philippine vessels and fishermen encountered hazardous maneuvers and blocking actions from other vessels in the vicinity," Tarriela said on X, where he also revealed that water cannons were used to intimidate Filipino boats.

A clip also shared by Tarriela showed a China Coast Guard (CCG) ship and a much larger vessel bearing the number 164 on its hull colliding with a loud crash.

"The [CCG] vessel... which was chasing the [PCG vessel] at high speed, performed a risky maneuver from the PCG vessel's starboard quarter, leading to the impact with the PLA Navy warship," Tarriela said.

"This resulted in substantial damage to the CCG vessel's forecastle, rendering it unseaworthy," he said.