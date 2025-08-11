Chinese vessels collide during aggressive confrontation with Filipino coast guard
Manila, Philippines - Two Chinese vessels collided with one another on Monday while aggressively pursuing a Philippines Coast Guard patrol boat in the South China Sea, newly released footage reveals.
A People's Liberation Army (PLA) vessel was captured in footage released by the Philippines' Coast Guard (PCG) colliding with a member of its own coast guard while attempting a dangerous maneuver in the South China Sea.
The incident occurred near the contested Scarborough Shoal as a Filipino Coast Guard vessel escorted boats providing aid to fishermen in the area, PCG spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela revealed in a statement.
"Philippine vessels and fishermen encountered hazardous maneuvers and blocking actions from other vessels in the vicinity," Tarriela said on X, where he also revealed that water cannons were used to intimidate Filipino boats.
A clip also shared by Tarriela showed a China Coast Guard (CCG) ship and a much larger vessel bearing the number 164 on its hull colliding with a loud crash.
"The [CCG] vessel... which was chasing the [PCG vessel] at high speed, performed a risky maneuver from the PCG vessel's starboard quarter, leading to the impact with the PLA Navy warship," Tarriela said.
"This resulted in substantial damage to the CCG vessel's forecastle, rendering it unseaworthy," he said.
China confirms South China Sea confrontation
Gan Yu, a Chinese coast guard spokesperson, confirmed that a confrontation had taken place on Monday, but did not mention the collision.
"The China Coast Guard took necessary measures in accordance with the law, including monitoring, pressing from the outside, blocking and controlling the Philippine vessels to drive them away," he said in a statement.
The reported collision is the latest in a series of confrontations between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea, particularly around a number of disputed shoals.
Tarriela said that Manila has "emphasized that such reckless behavior at sea could ultimately lead to accidents" and urged the CCG to behave with more "professionalism."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@jaytaryela