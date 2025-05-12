US and China put the brakes on trade war with major tariff announcement after talks

Washington DC - The US and China announced Monday an agreement to drastically reduce tit-for-tat tariffs for 90 days, de-escalating a trade war that has roiled financial markets and raised fears of a global economic downturn.

The US and China have agreed to significantly reduce tariffs on each other's products after breakthrough negotiations. © IMAGO / Christian Ohde

After their first talks since US President Donald Trump launched his trade war, the world's two biggest economies agreed in a joint statement to bring their triple-digit tariffs down to two figures and continue negotiations.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the weekend discussions with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and international trade representative Li Chenggang as "productive" and "robust."

"Both sides showed a great respect," Bessent told reporters.

Trump had imposed duties of 145% on imports for China last month – compared to 10% for other countries in the global tariff blitz he launched last month.

Beijing hit back with duties of 125% on US goods.

After what described as a "total reset" in relations, those rates have now been reduced to 30% and 10%, respectively.

China hailed the "substantial progress" made at the talks, which were held at the discreet villa residence of Switzerland's ambassador to the UN in Geneva.

"This move... is in the interest of the two countries and the common interest of the world," the Chinese commerce ministry said, adding that it hoped Washington would keep working with China "to correct the wrong practice of unilateral tariff rises."

Stock markets and the dollar, which tumbled after Trump unleashed his global tariff blitz in April, rallied after the announcement.