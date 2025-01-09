Havana Club rum dispute deepens after latest US law restricting Cuban trade

Havana, Cuba - One rum, two owners: the decades-long legal battle between the Cuban government and spirits giant Bacardi over the popular Havana Club rum brand has entered a new phase with the enactment of a new US trademark law.

Bottles of Havana Club Rum are pictured in New York City. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Entitled "No Stolen Trademarks Honored in America Act" and signed into law last month by outgoing President Joe Biden, it prohibits US courts from recognizing trademarks that were "illegally confiscated" by the Cuban government since the 1959 Cuban Revolution.

The law cements Bacardi's rights to Havana Club and could prevent Cuba's state-owned Cubaexport and its French partner, beverage giant Pernod Ricard, from asserting their rights to the brand in the US.

While Cuba currently cannot export its rum to the US because of a decades-long trade embargo, the government in Havana and Pernod Ricard believe that maintaining trademark rights to the iconic drink is important in case restrictions are lifted.

The law, which was championed by incoming Secretary of State and Cuba hardliner Marco Rubio, was swiftly criticized by the island nation's government, which said that it violates international norms.

"Once again, the United States government provides space for the dark interests of the most aggressive anti-Cuban sectors whose manipulation of the American political system has become a practice," the government said in a recent statement.

Bacardi, which was exiled from Cuba after the country's Communist revolution, says that the Cuban government unlawfully seized rum distilleries and the Havana Club brand from its founder Jose Arechabala SA in 1960.

But the Cuban government has maintained its rights to the brand and has marketed Havana Club worldwide, with the exception of the US because of the embargo Washington imposed in 1962.

In 1976, Cuba managed to assert its rights to the brand in the US, until Bacardi contested it in 1995 and started selling its own rum in the US under the Havana Club brand.