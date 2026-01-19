Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum defends vital trade deal after Trump's dismissive remark

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed confidence that the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will continue, despite her US counterpart Donald Trump 's recent comments.

Sheinbaum used her daily press conference on Wednesday to express confidence that the USMCA will remain in place after renegotiation talks slated to take place in 2026.

She pointed out that the US, Mexican, and Canadian economies are "highly interrelated and integrated," and the USMCA is vital for their joint success.

In addition, Sheinbaum pointed out that business leaders within the US have come out strongly in support of the agreement, largely due to the importance of cross-border supply chains.

"I am convinced that the trade relationship with the United States will continue, not only in the automotive sector, but across the board," Sheinbaum told reporters on Wednesday.

"There is a great deal of integration, and it is very important that the trade relationship be maintained," she said, pointing out that Mexican exports to the US actually increased in 2025.

"For every job created in Mexico, three jobs were created in the United States," Sheinbaum said. "If there are modifications, we will seek the modifications, but it is beneficial for the United States, and it is beneficial for Mexico."

The remarks came a day after Trump cast doubt on the viability of the deal by calling the USMCA is "irrelevant" and insisting that the US doesn't need it.