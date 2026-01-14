Trump puts US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement in doubt with dismissive comments

Dearborn, Michigan - President Donald Trump spread more uncertainty over the trade relationship between the US, Mexico , and Canada by calling a cornerstone tripartite agreement between the countries "irrelevant."

Trump told reporters in Dearborn, Michigan, where he was visiting to a Ford factory, that the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement offered no advantages.

"Canada would love it. Canada wants it. They need it," he claimed.

Car manufacturers including Toyota and Ford, as well as the governments of Canada and Mexico, have over recent months heaped pressure on the Trump administration to extend the agreement, which is up for renegotiation in 2026.

Automakers in places like Detroit are heavily reliant on the USMCA to procure key components for their vehicles.

"Our supply chains go all the way through all three countries," General Motors President Mark Reuss said on Tuesday, according to Al Jazeera. "It's not simple. It's very complex. The whole North American piece of that is a big strength."

Trump, on the other hand, dismissed the importance of the US' biggest trade partners.

"I don't even think about USMCA," he said. "You know, I want to see Canada and Mexico do well, but the problem is that we don't need their product."