Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum launches lottery to support migrants caught in Trump crackdown

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday announced a lottery to raise money to support migrants caught up in US President Donald Trump 's immigration crackdown.

This handout picture released by Mexican presidency press office shows Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum (r.) showing an image of a lottery ticket during her daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on Friday. © Handout / Mexican Presidency / AFP

Nearly 12 million Mexicans live in the US, where Trump has pursued a tough anti-immigration policy since his return to the White House in January.

The lottery "is dedicated to our migrant brothers and sisters," said Sheinbaum, who has pledged all necessary consular assistance to Mexicans affected by Trump's crackdown.

"The money left after the prizes will be used to strengthen all our support for migrants in the United States through our consulates," she said at her morning news conference.

Tickets for the lottery, with a prize pot of nearly 425 million pesos ($23 million), feature a heart surrounded by ears of corn and agave plants with the words, "Mexico with an M for migrant."

The draw will be held on September 15, when Mexico celebrates the start of the war of independence against Spain in 1810.