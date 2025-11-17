Thousands protest Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum after series of high-profile murders

Mexico City, Mexico - Thousands of people marched through the streets of Mexico City on Saturday to protest against drug violence and the security policies of President Claudia Sheinbaum's government.

A man waves a Mexican flag during the "For Peace" march organized by Generation Z against the government of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on Saturday. © ULISES RUIZ / AFP

The demonstration was organized on social media by representatives of "Generation Z," though AFP saw protesters of various ages.

Sheinbaum, in power since October 2024, maintains approval ratings above 70% in her first year in office but has faced criticism of her security policy due to several high-profile murders, mainly in the state of Michoacan.

Banners with messages such as "We are all Carlos Manzo" were displayed alongside the pirate flag emblematic of the Japanese manga "One Piece," which has become a symbol of global youth protest.

Manzo was the mayor of Uruapan in Michoacan who was assassinated on November 1, having led a crusade against drug-trafficking gangs in his town.

Several of those attending the march, which wound its way through major avenues in the center of the capital, wore hats resembling Manzo. The assassinated mayor's widow, however, distanced her husband's movement from the protests on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Sheinbaum questioned the motivations for the demonstration and said at her regular morning press conference that the protest call was "inorganic" and "paid for."

"It is a movement promoted from abroad against the government," the president said.

Protesters gathered in front of the National Palace in Mexico City, where Sheinbaum lives and works, and knocked down some of the metal fences protecting the building.

Police protecting the compound used tear gas grenades and fire extinguishers to contain the protesters, who were banging on the fences.