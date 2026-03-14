Mexico's Sheinbaum calls for ceasefire in Iran war alongside other Latin American leaders

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum issued joint statement alongside Brazil's Lula and Colombia's Gustavo Petro calling for an end to President Donald Trump's war on Iran

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called for an end to President Donald Trump's devastating war with Iran. © AFP/Franyeli Garcia

"It's important to make a call for peace and a ceasefire and use diplomatic channels to resolve the current conflict," Sheinbaum told reporters during a press conference on Friday.

She went on to add that Trump's war "is not only affecting the Middle East, but due to the characteristics of the area, it is affecting the entire world."

"Yesterday, the price of oil went back up to $100 a barrel, so for countries that do not have oil... the increase in cost is very high, and it is affecting the entire population," Sheinbaum said.

Trump's war has claimed thousands of civilian lives, including many children at a girls' school in Minab.

In response, Iran has blockaded the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway that's responsible for a vast proportion of the world's oil trade. Tehran has also launched strikes on Middle Eastern countries hosting US bases in retaliation.

In a joint statement, Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil urged a diplomatic solution to the conflict and an immediate ceasefire.