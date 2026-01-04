More than 100 people killed in week of attacks in Sudan's Darfur

El-Obeid, Sudan - Attacks by Sudan 's army and its paramilitary foes on two towns in the western Darfur region over the past week have killed 114 people, medical sources told AFP Sunday.

People displaced from the Heglig area in western Sudan wait to receive humanitarian aid at the Abu al-Naga displacement Camp in Gedaref State on December 30, 2025. © ABDULRAHMAN GUMAA / AFP

Since April 2023, Sudan has been gripped by what the UN has called a "war of atrocities" between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which in October seized the army's last holdout position in Darfur.

The RSF has since pushed west to the Chadian border and east through the vast Kordofan region, where a drone strike on the North Kordofan capital of El-Obeid on Sunday caused a blackout in the key army-controlled city.

A medical source reported Sunday that 51 people were killed the day before in drone strikes attributed to the army on the North Darfur town of Al-Zuruq, 112 miles north of the RSF-overrun state capital El-Fasher.

The strike hit a market and civilian areas, the source said.

Al-Zuruq, under RSF control, is home to family members of RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the former deputy of his now rival, army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

"Two of the Daglo family were killed, Moussa Saleh Daglo and Awad Moussa Saleh Daglo," an eyewitness to the burial told AFP.

RSF fighters advancing westward towards the border with Chad last week killed another 63 people in and around the town of Kernoi, a medical source in the local hospital told AFP Sunday.

"Until Friday, 63 were killed and 57 injured... in attacks launched by the RSF around Kernoi," they said, speaking on condition of anonymity for their safety.

Local sources told AFP that 17 people were still missing.

The entire Darfur region is largely inaccessible to reporters and is under a years-long communications blackout, forcing local volunteers and medics to use satellite internet to get news to the world.

According to the United Nations, over 7,000 people were displaced in just two days last month from Kernoi and the nearby village of Um Baru.

Many are from the Zaghawa group, which has been targeted by the RSF. Members of the group have fought in the current war alongside the army in a coalition known as the Joint Forces.