Fears of another North Korea military spy satellite grow with new Japan warning

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea has notified Japan of plans to launch a satellite by June 4, Japanese media reported Monday citing the coast guard, after Seoul said Pyongyang was preparing to put another military spy satellite into orbit.

A man at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, watches a television screen showing footage of a North Korean satellite-carrying rocket launch. © Jung Yeon-je / AFP

The Japanese Coast Guard said the eight-day launch window began at midnight Sunday into Monday, with North Korea's notice designating three maritime danger zones near the Korean peninsula and the Philippines island of Luzon where the satellite-carrying rocket's debris might fall, according to the Kyodo news agency.



Officials from the US, Japan, and South Korea agreed in a phone call to urge Kim Jong Un's regime to suspend the plan, as any launch using ballistic missile technology would violate UN resolutions, Kyodo reported.

Nuclear-armed North Korea launched its first reconnaissance satellite last November in a move that drew international condemnation, with the US calling it a "brazen violation" of UN sanctions.

Experts say that spy satellites could improve Pyongyang's intelligence-gathering capabilities, particularly over fierce rival South Korea, and provide crucial data in any military conflict.