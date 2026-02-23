Kim Jong-un re-elected at North Korean summit showcasing nuclear advances

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea 's ruling party touted nuclear advances as it re-elected Kim Jong-un to the top post of general secretary during a rare national congress, state media reported Monday.

Kim Jong-un was re-elected as general secretary of North Korea's Workers' Party and hailed for "radically" increasing Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities. © via REUTERS

Thousands of party elites have packed the capital Pyongyang for a once-in-five-years summit of the ruling Workers' Party, a gathering that directs state efforts on everything from diplomacy to war planning.

The congress offers a rare glimpse into the political workings of reclusive North Korea, and is widely seen as a forum for Kim to flex his grip on power.

Military top brass made a "pledge of loyalty" to Kim as delegates rubber-stamped his re-election as general secretary on Sunday, the Korean Central News Agency said.

The congress singled out Kim's efforts to keep unnamed foes at bay by "radically" improving its "nuclear forces."

"He has energetically led the work to turn the Korean People's Army, the pivot of national defense and pillar of safeguarding peace, into an elite and powerful army," read a party statement.

"And thus (he has) built the revolutionary armed forces capable of coping with any threat of aggression on their own initiative and fully prepared for any form of war."