Kim Jong-un "feasts his eyes" on new beachside resort amid push to restart North Korean tourism

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the launch of plans for a new beachside tourist resort, state media said on Tuesday, a "first big step" in a potentially wider border reopening.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter, Kim Ju-ae, visited a beachside resort, which is part of a push to revive the country's tourism industry. © via REUTERS

The isolated North reopened its borders in August 2023 after almost four years of border closures, imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic, that prevented even its own nationals from entering.

Kim stressed the resort, part of the existing Wonsan-Kalma development project in the east, was "a first big step" in developing tourism, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Kim toured the resort with his daughter, Kim Ju-ae, "feasting his eyes with a bright smile," according to KCNA.

Pictures released by KCNA showed Kim and his daughter walking along the waterfront and touring the otherwise deserted hotel development.

He expressed "great satisfaction" that facilities had been built "so that they can be utilized for successfully hosting important external, political and cultural events of the state," KCNA said.

"If the tourist industry is developed by making active use of such favorable conditions and environment, it will open up a new realm of socialist cultural construction and bring about another motive force for promoting regional rejuvenation and national economic growth," Kim was quoted as saying.