Kim Jong-un inspects massive North Korean nuclear sub as Vladimir Putin sends message

Pyongyang, North Korea- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a nuclear submarine factory and received a message from Russia's Vladimir Putin hailing their "invincible friendship."

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a nuclear submarine factory as Pyongyang ramps up its military production. © via REUTERS

North Korea and Russia have drawn closer since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly four years ago, and Pyongyang has sent troops to fight for Russia.

In return, Russia is sending financial aid, military technology and food, and energy supplies, according to analysts.

The "heroic" efforts of North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk region "clearly proved the invincible friendship" between Moscow and Pyongyang, Putin said in a message to Kim, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Their work demonstrated the two nations' "militant fraternity," the Russian leader said in the message received by Pyongyang last week.

The provisions of the "historic treaty" the two leaders signed last year, which includes a mutual defense clause, had been fulfilled "thanks to our joint efforts", Putin wrote.

KCNA reported Putin's letter on the same day that it published details of Kim's undated recent visit to a manufacturing base for nuclear-powered submarines.

There, the North Korean leader vowed to counter the "threat" of South Korea producing its own such vessels.

US President Donald Trump has given the green light for South Korea to build "nuclear-powered attack submarines," though key details of the project remain uncertain.