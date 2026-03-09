US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey amid safety risks from war on Iran

Ankara, Turkey - Washington has advised non-essential staff to leave its consulate near the southern Turkish city of Adana near a key NATO base and ordered US citizens to leave "southeast Turkey," the US embassy to Ankara said Monday.

Washington has urged US citizens to leave southeast Turkey amid safety concerns from the US-Israeli war on Iran. © Unsplash/@tar1k

Since the US-Israeli attacks began on February 28, Iran has retaliated with missile and drone strikes across the Middle East in a bid to hit US assets.

So far, Turkey appears to have been spared, despite the fact that US troops are stationed at several of its bases.

One is Incirlik air base, an important NATO facility that has been used by US troops for decades which is located just six miles outside the city of Adana.

"On March 9, 2026, the Department of State ordered non-emergency US government employees and US government employee family members to leave Consulate General Adana due to the safety risks," the embassy said on X.

It referenced a State Department travel advisory saying: "Americans in southeast Turkey are strongly encouraged to depart now."