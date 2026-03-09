US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey amid safety risks from war on Iran

The US has advised non-essential staff to leave its consulate near Adana, Turkey, and ordered its citizens to leave the southeast region of the country.

Ankara, Turkey - Washington has advised non-essential staff to leave its consulate near the southern Turkish city of Adana near a key NATO base and ordered US citizens to leave "southeast Turkey," the US embassy to Ankara said Monday.

Washington has urged US citizens to leave southeast Turkey amid safety concerns from the US-Israeli war on Iran.
Since the US-Israeli attacks began on February 28, Iran has retaliated with missile and drone strikes across the Middle East in a bid to hit US assets.

So far, Turkey appears to have been spared, despite the fact that US troops are stationed at several of its bases.

One is Incirlik air base, an important NATO facility that has been used by US troops for decades which is located just six miles outside the city of Adana.

"On March 9, 2026, the Department of State ordered non-emergency US government employees and US government employee family members to leave Consulate General Adana due to the safety risks," the embassy said on X.

It referenced a State Department travel advisory saying: "Americans in southeast Turkey are strongly encouraged to depart now."

NATO troops intercept Turkey-bound ballistic missile

Protestors in Istanbul hold an image depicting Donald Trump set fire to a US flag as they gather to protest against the US and Israel's attack on Iran on March 1, 2026.
Protestors in Istanbul hold an image depicting Donald Trump set fire to a US flag as they gather to protest against the US and Israel's attack on Iran on March 1, 2026.  © OZAN KOSE / AFP

On Wednesday, NATO troops intercepted a Turkey-bound ballistic missile launched from Iran that prompted a sharp warning from Ankara.

NATO has since said it strengthened its "ballistic missile defense posture" as Iran steps up its strikes across the region.

Ankara's defense ministry said NATO's defense systems had intercepted and neutralized "a ballistic missile fired from Iran and detected heading towards Turkey," but added no further details.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said the missile was spotted by Spanish troops manning a Patriot missile battery, who are based at Incirlik.

They had "detected and reported the missile attack," though they were not the ones that shot it down, Robles said.

Cover photo: Unsplash/@tar1k

