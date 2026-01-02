Kim Jong-un's daughter Jue Ae makes public appearance with big implications for North Korean succession

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's daughter Kim Ju Ae made her first public visit to a mausoleum housing her grandfather and great-grandfather, further solidifying her place as as a likely successor to the dictator.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's daughter Ju Ae (c.) played a prominent role during a ceremony honoring her grandfather and great-grandfather. © STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP

The Kim family has ruled North Korea with an iron grip for decades, and a cult of personality surrounding their so-called "Paektu bloodline" dominates daily life in the isolated country.

Kim Jong-un followed in the footsteps of of his father Kim Jong Il and grandfather Kim Il Sung.

The two men – dubbed "eternal leaders" in state propaganda – are housed in the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, a vast mausoleum in downtown Pyongyang.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim had visited the palace, accompanied by top officials. Images released by the agency showed daughter Ju Ae alongside him.

South Korea's spy agency said last year she was now understood to be the next in line to rule North Korea after she accompanied her father on a high-profile visit to Beijing.

And Cheong Seong-chang at Seoul's Sejong Institute said he expected her to soon be "formally confirmed as the next successor both domestically and internationally."

Cheong, author of a book on the Kim leadership, said her placement in the center of the front row during her visit to the place – a place typically reserved for her father – was especially notable.

It could be "interpreted as reporting to the 'eternal leaders' Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il that she is being presented as his successor", he said.