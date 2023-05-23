North Korea hit with sanctions over hackers linked to weapons program

Washington DC - The US on Tuesday announced new sanctions on North Korean groups for what it said was the use of hackers to raise money for Pyongyang's weapons programs .

The targets of the sanctions "generate revenue by stealing funds from global financial institutions and other entities," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

North Korea deploys thousands of tech workers abroad who engage in "malicious cyber activities that support the... government," the Treasury Department claimede.

Four organizations were sanctioned, including the Pyongyang University of Automation and the Chinyong Information Technology Cooperation Company, which the agency said controls workers deployed to Russia and Laos.

The other two organizations are the Technical Reconnaissance Bureau, an offensive cyber tactics unit which is subordinate to North Korea's premier intelligence bureau, and the 110th Research Center, which has targeted media and defense companies in South Korea, it said.

Also sanctioned was Kim Sang Man, who Treasury said was based in Vladivostok, in Russia's far east, and allegedly served as a paymaster.

Blinken said the sanctions were coordinated with South Korea.