North Korea puts out invitations for surprise golf tournament

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea has invited foreign golfers to a tournament in Pyongyang, another possible sign of the reclusive country's reopening after Chinese and Russian officials attended a military parade last month.

North Korea is inviting "foreign amateurs" to compete in a golf tournament, suggesting the country might be opening up after years of a Covid-19 blockade. © GOH CHAI HIN / AFP

North Korea has been under a rigid self-imposed Covid-19 blockade since early 2020, but there are increasing signs Pyongyang may be becoming more flexible on border controls, experts say.



"The Pyongyang Golf Course hosts an amateur golfers competition in spring and autumn every year," read a post from August 2 on Pyongyang's official DPR Korea Tour website.

"Foreign amateurs can also take part in this competition held in spring and autumn in our country and develop friendship with Korean amateur golfers."

The post also included an email address and phone number of its "golf travel company" – under Pyongyang's official tourism administration – but did not say when the tournament would take place.

In a separate post, Pyongyang said its agency, the Ryomyong Golf Travel Company, had developed attractions including an underwater golf course, archery ground, and boating ground.

The posts were shared after Beijing confirmed in July that North Korea had registered for this year's Asian Games, to be held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September.