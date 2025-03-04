North Korea rails at "vicious moves" by US aircraft carrier as Kim Jong-un sister issues threat

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea has slammed the US for "political and military provocations" over the visit of a US Navy aircraft carrier to the South Korean port of Busan.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo Jong (r.), slammed "vicious moves for confrontation" made by the US. © AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS"

The statement by Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korea's ruler Kim Jong-un, was published Tuesday by the state-owned Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"As soon as its new administration appeared this year, the US has stepped up the political and military provocations against the DPRK, 'carrying forward' the former administration's hostile policy," her statement read.

The USS Carl Vinson, the flagship of a carrier strike group, arrived in Busan for a scheduled port visit on Sunday, the US Navy said in a statement.

"The visit to Busan exemplifies the US commitment to the region, further enhancing relationships with ROK (Republic of Korea) leaders and the local population," the US Navy said.

Military cooperation between Seoul and Washington regularly provokes condemnation from Pyongyang, where the government sees such moves as preparation for an invasion and often carries out missile tests in response.

The Joint South Korean-US Freedom Shield military exercises are set to begin this month.

"The US vicious moves for confrontation with the DPRK have been intensified in March with the appearance of Carl Vinson in the Korean peninsula," said Kim Yo Jong.