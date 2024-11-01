North Korea vows to stand by Russia until "victory" in Ukraine

Moscow, Russia - North Korea will stand by Russia until its "victory" in Ukraine, Pyongyang's foreign minister said in Moscow on Friday amid growing fears the reclusive country will enter the Ukraine conflict .

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui (l.) held talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Friday. © RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / AFP

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui made the statement after talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

She was in Moscow as the West says thousands of North Korean troops are in Russia and will possibly be used in Ukraine.

"We repeat that we will always stand firmly by our Russian comrades until victory day," North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said, according to a Russian translation.

"We have no doubt whatsoever that under the wise leadership of the honorable Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian army and people will surely achieve a great victory in their sacred struggle to defend the sovereign rights and security of their state," she added.

Russia's Lavrov hailed the close ties between the two countries' armies and special services. Moscow signed a mutual defense pact with Pyongyang this summer.