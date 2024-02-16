Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader and Putin critic, dies in prison

Kharp, Russia - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died Friday at the Arctic prison colony where he was serving a 19-year-term.

Alexei Navalny, well-known jailed critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has died in a Siberian prison colony. © REUTERS

Navalny lost consciousness after going for a walk and could not be revived by medics, the prison service said.



"Navalny felt bad after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness. Medical staff arrived immediately and an ambulance team was called," it said.

"Resuscitation measures were carried out which did not yield positive results. Paramedics confirmed the death of the convict. The causes of death are being established."

Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened an investigation into his death.

Navalny's press secretary Kira Yarmysh said his team had not been informed of his death.

"Alexei's lawyer is now flying to Kharp," where his prison colony is, she said in a post on social media.