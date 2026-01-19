Man reported missing by US Coast Guard sentenced in Russia on weapons charge

Moscow, Russia - Russia has jailed an US man for five years for illegally transporting weapons, a court said Monday, saying that a rifle was found on his yacht after it docked in the port city of Sochi last June.

A Russian court sentenced a US man identified Charles Wayne Zimmerman to five years in prison for allegedly transporting weapons. © NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP

Dozens of Westerners, including Americans, have been imprisoned in Russia, especially after the start of the Ukraine war in 2022, with many of them later swapped in prisoner exchanges.

"A US citizen was found guilty of illegally transporting and moving firearms," the regional courts' press service said in a statement.

It identified the man as Charles Wayne Zimmerman, and said he "admitted his guilt in full" and was "sentenced to five years in prison."

It did not mention when exactly the man was sentenced but said an appeal against the conviction had been rejected.

According to the court, the man sailed across the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.

It cited him as saying that he had met a Russian woman online and decided to visit her, and that he did not know he was forbidden to keep a weapon on board his yacht while it was docked in Russia.

In September 2024, the US Coast Guard East issued a missing person alert for a man identified as 57-year-old Charles Zimmerman who departed on a sailing trip from Fort Macon, North Carolina, to New Zealand.

"Zimmerman was last heard from on July 23 (2024). He had informed a family member that he would be departing in his sailing vessel en route to the Mediterranean Sea," the Coast Guard said on Facebook.

He was sailing on a 35-foot green and white-hulled vessel, named the Trude Zena, it added.