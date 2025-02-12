Trump greets released US prisoner and praises Russia: "Treated very nicely"

Washington DC - In the first known visit by a member of Donald Trump 's new administration to Russia, envoy Steve Witkoff secured the release of Marc Fogel, an American jailed since 2021 on drug charges.

"We were treated very nicely by Russia," Trump told reporters of Fogel's release.

"Actually, I hope that's the beginning of a relationship where we can end that war."

Trump greeted the schoolteacher at the White House Tuesday night after he landed back in the US, recounting a meeting with Fogel's 95-year-old mother at a campaign rally where he promised her to "get him out."

"I like the luckiest man on Earth right now," an emotional Fogel said.

"Promises made, promises kept," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement. "After three and a half years of detention in Russia, Marc is finally free. Marc's release is also a reminder that other American citizens are still detained in Russia. President Trump is committed to bringing all of them home."

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said in a statement that Trump, Witkoff – nominally Trump's Middle East envoy – and other advisors had negotiated an "exchange" with Moscow, which was a "show of good faith" on the part of the Russians.

No further details were provided, although said that a second, unnamed detainee would be released Wednesday.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Russia's Supreme Court in December refused to consider an appeal Fogel made against his 14-year sentence.