US military seizes oil taker after weeks of pursuit despite reports of Russian submarine escort

Moscow, Russia - US forces seized a Russian -flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic on Wednesday after weeks of pursuit, claiming it had evaded a partial blockade around Venezuela.

Russia had sent a submarine to escort the empty tanker formerly known as Bella 1, which had switched its registration, changed its name to the Marinera, and reportedly started bearing a Russian flag last since month.

The US has been chasing the vessel oil tanker since it evaded a partial blockade ordered by President Donald Trump around Venezuela and thwarted an attempt by the US Coast Guard to board it.

The blockade has been declared illegal by UN experts.

US officials claim the tanker is part of a shadow fleet carrying oil for countries such as Venezuela, Russia, and Iran, which have been sanctioned by the US. Tracking data from MarineTraffic showed the tanker nearing Iceland's exclusive economic zone on Wednesday.

Russia sent "a submarine and other naval assets" to escort the tanker, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing unnamed US officials.

CBS News said two US officials confirmed "that Russia had sent a submarine and other Russian naval vessels," and sources confirmed on Wednesday that US forces were trying to seize the tanker.

Russia's foreign ministry earlier Tuesday said it was "following with concern" the US pursuit of the tanker. The ministry told state-run media prior to reports of the escort that the vessel was sailing under the Russian flag and was far from the US coast.

"For reasons unclear to us, the Russian vessel is receiving heightened attention from the US and NATO militaries – attention that is clearly disproportionate to its peaceful status," the ministry said.

Reuters said the US Coast Guard separately intercepted another Venezuela-linked tanker in Latin American waters.