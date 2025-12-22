US Coast Guard announces dramatic move to seize latest oil tanker off Venezuela's coast

Washington DC - The US Coast Guard was pursuing another tanker off the coast of Venezuela on Sunday, a US official told AFP, as President Donald Trump 's aggressive campaign against the Latin American country continued.

The US Coast Guard on Sunday was attempting to seize the third oil tanker sailing off the coast of Venezuela in two weeks (file photo). © via REUTERS

The "active pursuit" in the Caribbean Sea was happening a day after the Coast Guard seized its second vessel in two weeks.

Trump announced on December 16 a blockade of "sanctioned oil vessels" sailing to and from Venezuela, essentially claiming ownership of Venezuela's oil reserves.

He has also deployed a large navy armada in the Caribbean, supposedly to combat drug trafficking.

"The United States Coast Guard is in active pursuit of a sanctioned dark fleet vessel that is part of Venezuela's illegal sanctions evasion. It is flying a false flag and under a judicial seizure order," a US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed in a statement to AFP.

Reports identified the ship involved as the Bella 1, an oil tanker under US sanctions since 2024 because of alleged ties to Iran and Hezbollah.

According to the specialized site TankerTrackers, the ship was en route to Venezuela but not carrying cargo.

US forces approached the vessel late Saturday, but the ship did not submit to being boarded and continued sailing, the New York Times reported, citing unnamed officials.