Chaotic dog launches an "attack" in hilarious clip: "Just a husky thing"

Denmark - Every dog lover knows that buying a husky is something that calls for careful consideration. Although they're beautiful and full of life, they can also be a bit crazy – as one husky named Enzo has proved in a viral TikTok!

Enzo the husky is a bit of a chaotic guy, as a viral video shows! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Enzo.Siberianhusky

One thing is for sure: if a husky isn't being kept busy, it will let you know.

Too much walking, or too much playtime? That doesn't really exist for these doggos.

Enzo doesn't seem to be any different, and in a viral TikTok, the husky repeatedly jumps into some kind of attack position.

He then jumps back again and stares happily at the camera, with his tail wagging back and forth.

But suddenly a fuse seems to blow – Enzo jumps back into the crouched position before he quickly snaps his head around and begins chasing his own tail.

Plenty of husky owners in the comments could relate to Enzo's delightful chaos.

"why do they all behave the same?" one joked, while another said, "Haha that look he's giving you, I've seen it before!"