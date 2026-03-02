This dog's sudden anxiety saved his owner from a deadly cancer!

Cary, North Carolina - When Chase Johnson's dog Ceto started acting anxious, she didn't brush it off. Chase paid attention, and that made all the difference – Ceto knew his owner had breast cancer, and his discovery saved her life.

Thanks to the Labrador retriever mix dog, Chase Johnson's cancer was discovered in time. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Cleveland Clinic

Chase Johnson (36) from Cary, North Carolina, remembers her four-legged friend's strange behavior vividly.

"A couple of weeks before I found the lump, he followed me around the house, would pace the room, whimpering and became really anxious," Chase told SWNS.

This behavior was unusual for Ceto, and it got worse by the day.

"We were trying to figure out what was going on until one day he got so upset and bumped his nose against my chest," Chase explained. Then the Labrador retriever mix did it again.

"[It] hurt; that is when I started searching and found the lump. If he had not done that, I would not have found it," she told the news agency.

Right after Ceto's alert, in January 2021, Chase then went to see a doctor. "I told them that I had found a lump, but they told me I was too young for cancer," she said. Chase couldn't believe she'd been turned away.