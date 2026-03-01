Stray dog hit by car has heartbreaking reaction to rescuers: "He just lay there stunned"

Irvine, California - This little stray dog had been wandering the streets of California for days, lonely and abandoned, when suddenly something even more terrible happened.

The sweet dog was seriously injured in the accident. © Screenshot/Instagram/@logans_legacy29

As animal rescuer Suzette Hall reported on Instagram, the dog was hit by a car.

Fortunately, several people witnessed the tragic accident and rushed to the animal's aid.

And despite all the excitement, the four-legged friend didn't even think about objecting.

"He didn’t run. He didn’t growl. He didn’t try to get away. He just lay there… this sweet little boy… stunned and hurting." Hall said in an Instagram post.

It was as if he knew that everyone had come to help him.

When Hall heard about the animal's fate, she set off immediately. Shortly afterwards, she was already holding the little rascal in her arms and took him to her trusted vet.

"He is there now being examined," she explained to her followers. "We don’t know the full extent of his injuries yet, but we do know one thing for sure – he needs medical attention immediately."

The accident was really bad, and the consequences will affect the dog for a long time to come.