Stray dog hit by car has heartbreaking reaction to rescuers: "He just lay there stunned"
Irvine, California - This little stray dog had been wandering the streets of California for days, lonely and abandoned, when suddenly something even more terrible happened.
As animal rescuer Suzette Hall reported on Instagram, the dog was hit by a car.
Fortunately, several people witnessed the tragic accident and rushed to the animal's aid.
And despite all the excitement, the four-legged friend didn't even think about objecting.
"He didn’t run. He didn’t growl. He didn’t try to get away. He just lay there… this sweet little boy… stunned and hurting." Hall said in an Instagram post.
It was as if he knew that everyone had come to help him.
When Hall heard about the animal's fate, she set off immediately. Shortly afterwards, she was already holding the little rascal in her arms and took him to her trusted vet.
"He is there now being examined," she explained to her followers. "We don’t know the full extent of his injuries yet, but we do know one thing for sure – he needs medical attention immediately."
The accident was really bad, and the consequences will affect the dog for a long time to come.
Dog gets a very special name
"I have named him Banjo," Hall added – like the instrument.
"Because even in the middle of chaos, there is something gentle about him. Something soft. Something worth fighting for."
And that's exactly what the animal rights activist wants to do: fight for her protégé.
Hall has asked the public for donations so he can continue getting the emergency care he needs to get better.
"He didn’t deserve to be hit. He didn’t deserve to be alone in that moment," she said. "But he is not alone now."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@logans_legacy29