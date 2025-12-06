Couple wants to build a snowman – but their dog has other plans!

Chicago, Illinois - As snow falls across the country, many are enjoying the winter wonderland with their pets, but for Emily and her boyfriend, things went a little differently than expected!

Nala simply wasn't having her owners' plans for a snowman... © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rohloemily

On a cold day in Chicago, the pair bundled up to go build a snowman in the yard.

With them was Nala, their two-year-old rescue dog, whom they had adopted from an animal shelter in Kansas City.

"We lived in Chicago last year, too, but didn’t get a lot of snow," Emily told Newsweek.

"So this was definitely one of the biggest amounts she's seen before!"

In a video posted on her TikTok page @rohloemily, the couple begins to form the base of the snowman by first rolling up the snow and gradually adding more.

But as soon as the snowman begins to take shape, Nala comes over and smashes it with her paws.

"Sorry, no snowmen allowed", the video's on-screen text jokes.

"It was her first time trying to build a snowman, and she's just a very playful girl and loves being included in anything and everything we do, so she just wanted to get in on the fun," Emily said of Nala.