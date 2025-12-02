Guide dog has the most precious reaction to meeting pregnant stranger
Buckhurst Hill, UK - An unexpected encounter with an adorable dog turned a pregnant British woman's bus journey into an unforgettable experience!
Danni Benattar from Buckhurst Hill was traveling with her sister on public transportation when they were suddenly sniffed by a black pup.
Danni's sister, who is currently pregnant, was particularly interesting to the four-legged friend and was subjected to a very thorough sniff test.
When the animal was finally satisfied, he carefully laid his head on her stomach as the mom-to-be broke out into a smile.
The dog then looked at Danni's sister with big puppy eyes – as if he understood that there was a baby in her belly.
"When a guide dog senses your pregnant sister," Danni wrote over a viral TikTok clip of the encounter.
"We don't deserve dogs," she added in the caption.
The video became an instant hit with over a million views, but many TikTokers had one big question – why didn't Danni's sister pet the dog?
Can dogs really sense pregnancies?
Danni took the comments to explain that, as the pup was a guide dog, the owner does not allow people to pet him.
"Oh that baby broke the rules just to give your baby and you attention," one user gushed. "this is so so special!!"
Experts believe that dogs can indeed pick up on a human pregnancy through their impressive sense of smell, which allows them to notice the hormonal changes that come with the process.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dannibenattar