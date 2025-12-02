Guide dog has the most precious reaction to meeting pregnant stranger

Buckhurst Hill, UK - An unexpected encounter with an adorable dog turned a pregnant British woman's bus journey into an unforgettable experience!

A pregnant woman was loving greeted by a guide dog during a chance encounter on public transportation! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dannibenattar

Danni Benattar from Buckhurst Hill was traveling with her sister on public transportation when they were suddenly sniffed by a black pup.

Danni's sister, who is currently pregnant, was particularly interesting to the four-legged friend and was subjected to a very thorough sniff test.

When the animal was finally satisfied, he carefully laid his head on her stomach as the mom-to-be broke out into a smile.

The dog then looked at Danni's sister with big puppy eyes – as if he understood that there was a baby in her belly.

"When a guide dog senses your pregnant sister," Danni wrote over a viral TikTok clip of the encounter.

"We don't deserve dogs," she added in the caption.

The video became an instant hit with over a million views, but many TikTokers had one big question – why didn't Danni's sister pet the dog?