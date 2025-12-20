Polar bear mom adopts cub in adorable – and rare! – occurance

Montreal, Canada - Researchers in northern Canada have observed a rare case of polar bear adoption, capturing video footage of a wild female bear caring for a cub that was not her own.

This handout photo released by Polar Bears International on Wednesday, shows a wild female polar bear and her two cubs, one of whom she adopted, at Hudson Bay in Churchill, Manitoba, Canada, on November 11, 2025. © HANDOUT / POLAR BEARS INTERNATIONAL / AFP

"Cub adoption is relatively rare in polar bears. We've documented 13 cases in our study population over the last 45 years," said Evan Richardson, a scientist with Canada's Ministry for Environment and Climate Change.

The footage of a bear caring for an adopted cub was captured during the annual polar bear migration along the Western Hudson Bay in Churchill, Manitoba, widely known as the polar capital of the world.

Canadian researchers encountered the mother in the spring as she left her maternity den. She had only one cub, which was tagged – a common practice to aid the study of the population.

They encountered the same mother again weeks ago, but saw a second cub with no ear tag, Richardson told AFP.

"When we went back and looked at the data, we realized that she had adopted a second cub," he said.

Video footage collected by the researchers shows the cubs surveying a snow-covered landscape, with the mother pacing behind, and one sequence where one cub hurries to join the others.

Both cubs are 10 to 11 months old and will likely stay with their mother until about 2.5 years of age.

Researchers currently have no information as to what happened to the adopted cub's biological mother.

But having a maternal figure increases the chances of the cub's survival into adulthood, Richardson said.