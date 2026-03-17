Bobcat attack leaves two people and multiple dogs being treated for rabies

Santa Fe, New Mexico - New Mexico has confirmed its first case of rabies in 2026 after a rabid bobcat attacked several dogs in Sierra County.

A rabid bobcat in New Mexico attacked several dogs (stock image). © Unsplash/@eddiecoyote

New Mexico officials have euthanized a bobcat that tested positive for rabies after it attacked several dogs, per an official press release.

Luckily, the dogs involved in the attack were up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

Out of an abundance of caution, the dogs were still given booster shots and will be monitored for symptoms for the next 45 days.

Two people are also receiving the post-exposure rabies vaccine, due to possible exposure.

"Rabies is deadly but preventable. State law requires all dogs and cats be vaccinated against rabies," Dr. Erin Phipps, state public health veterinarian for the NMDOH, said.

"Unvaccinated pets exposed to rabies must be euthanized or strictly isolated for four months to prevent human exposure."

