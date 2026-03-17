Bobcat attack leaves two people and multiple dogs being treated for rabies
Santa Fe, New Mexico - New Mexico has confirmed its first case of rabies in 2026 after a rabid bobcat attacked several dogs in Sierra County.
New Mexico officials have euthanized a bobcat that tested positive for rabies after it attacked several dogs, per an official press release.
Luckily, the dogs involved in the attack were up to date on their rabies vaccinations.
Out of an abundance of caution, the dogs were still given booster shots and will be monitored for symptoms for the next 45 days.
Two people are also receiving the post-exposure rabies vaccine, due to possible exposure.
"Rabies is deadly but preventable. State law requires all dogs and cats be vaccinated against rabies," Dr. Erin Phipps, state public health veterinarian for the NMDOH, said.
"Unvaccinated pets exposed to rabies must be euthanized or strictly isolated for four months to prevent human exposure."
New Mexico sees the first confirmed case of rabies in 2026
Rabies isn't new to New Mexico. In 2025, state officials confirmed 13 cases of rabid animals, one of which was a bobcat. In 2024, officials recorded 12 cases, four of which were traced to bobcats.
Usually, the virus is found in bats, skunks, and foxes, but officials noted that all mammals are susceptible. Per state law, all dogs and cats must be vaccinated against rabies.
To avoid a rabies infection, it's best to avoid close contact with wild animals. The virus can spread though saliva or even a scratch.
Cover photo: Unsplash/@eddiecoyote