Gardener rescues half-dead kitten from the bushes – but this critter's no house cat!

San Clemente, California - A California gardener rescued a half-dead kitten, but this animal was no house cat – it was a bobcat on death's door!

This poor critter was on death's door. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/San Diego Humane Society﻿

A gardener in San Clemente came across the super sick critter under a bush. The animal was barely moving and almost hairless.

Concerned, the gardener took the critter to a local animal shelter, from where she was immediately transferred to a veterinary clinic.

"They said when she arrived, she was pretty much dead," Autumn Welch, director of wildlife services at the San Diego Humane Society, told The Dodo.

"They gave her CPR and brought her back to life," she added.

The kitten survived, thanks to a blood transfusion from a vet assistant's cat, but she wasn't completely out of the woods.

"She was in really bad shape, very thin, and missing a bunch of her hair because of the mange," Welch said.