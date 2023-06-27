Did Billie Eilish just confirm she will be on the Barbie movie soundtrack?

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has fans buzzing after seemingly teasing an appearance on the highly-anticipated soundtrack of the Barbie movie !

On Monday, Billie Eilish posted a snap of the iconic Barbie silhouette in what some fans think is a hint at her appearance on the soundtrack. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/billieeilish

The queen of the photo dump has returned!

The 21-year-old dropped two new posts on Instagram on Monday, featuring snaps from her recent time in Paris, Pride Month festivities, and more.

But there's one photo that's causing a particular wave of gossip online - a neon sign featuring the iconic silhouette of Barbie.

The Barbie movie is heading to theaters in less than a month, and an impressive list of musicians has already been revealed for its soundtrack.

Along with confirmation of Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Ice Spice, and many more making new music for the album, the announcement also said that there are "more Barbies and Kens to be announced."

Could Billie be the newest Barbie to join the already star-studded line-up?