Barbie movie reveals iconic Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice collab and epic soundtrack

Los Angeles, California - A wave of excitement swept through social media as the official trailer for the Barbie movie dropped, giving fans the ultimate sneak peek of a brand-new song .

The Barbie movie revealed its official trailer and unveiled a clip from the song Barbie World, featuring Nicki Minaj (r.) and Ice Spice. © Collage: Arturo Holmes / Paras Griffin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / IMAGO / Everett Collection (TAG24 Edit)

We're living in a Barbie world!

The Barbie movie just dropped its main trailer, and it's causing quite a stir in the social media world for multiple reasons.

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have teamed up to deliver a fresh rendition of Aqua's Barbie Girl from 1997, which can briefly be heard at the end of the trailer.

The song is titled Barbie World and adds an extra layer of anticipation to the already incredible vibes the movie has put out.

As the new trailer unfolds, viewers are immediately transported into a Wes Anderson-style world of vibrant colors, beautiful symmetry, and enchanting animation. The drop has elevated the excitement from the previously released teaser to a whole new level.

The trailer provides an enticing look at the star-studded cast, including fun scenes between Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement, already calling it the film to watch.

One fan tweeted, "What can I say? I know my Greta Gerwig. 'Barbie' is going to be the movie of the year."