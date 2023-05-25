Barbie movie reveals iconic Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice collab and epic soundtrack
Los Angeles, California - A wave of excitement swept through social media as the official trailer for the Barbie movie dropped, giving fans the ultimate sneak peek of a brand-new song.
We're living in a Barbie world!
The Barbie movie just dropped its main trailer, and it's causing quite a stir in the social media world for multiple reasons.
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have teamed up to deliver a fresh rendition of Aqua's Barbie Girl from 1997, which can briefly be heard at the end of the trailer.
The song is titled Barbie World and adds an extra layer of anticipation to the already incredible vibes the movie has put out.
As the new trailer unfolds, viewers are immediately transported into a Wes Anderson-style world of vibrant colors, beautiful symmetry, and enchanting animation. The drop has elevated the excitement from the previously released teaser to a whole new level.
The trailer provides an enticing look at the star-studded cast, including fun scenes between Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.
Fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement, already calling it the film to watch.
One fan tweeted, "What can I say? I know my Greta Gerwig. 'Barbie' is going to be the movie of the year."
Who is on the soundtrack for the Barbie movie?
The trailer isn't the only new nugget the Barbie movie has released, proving things are heating up in the incredible pink world of Barbieland.
With newly released photos of a Barbie "newspaper" and a nostalgic themed website barbiethealbum.com, fans have been given a glimpse of the film's fire soundtrack.
The website allows fans to pre-save the album on Apple Music and Spotify and purchase the soundtrack as CDs, vinyls, and even cassettes. What a throwback!
Some of the huge names on the soundtrack in addition to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice include Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Chali XCX, Khalid, HAIM, The Kid Laroi, and more.
Fans were loving the collection of artists.
"OHHHH?!? THE SOUNDTRACKS GONNA BE FIRE. It would have been such an outrageous thing to not have Nicki be a part of the movie, one way or another. Shes literally the epitome of the perfect Barbie!" one fan wrote.
As if that wasn't enough hype, fans are speculating over a mysterious clue at the bottom of the Barbie "newspaper" which reads, "MORE BARBIES AND KENS TO BE ANNOUNCED."
Could the lineup get even better?
The Barbie soundtrack and movie will drop on July 21.
Cover photo: Collage: Arturo Holmes / Paras Griffin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / IMAGO / Everett Collection (TAG24 Edit)