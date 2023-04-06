How did the Barbie movie take over the internet?

The Barbie movie's marketing campaign has officially taken over the internet, but what makes it so perfect for social media memes?

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - If you've spent any time on social media in the past few days, chances are you're now aware the Barbie movie is coming out this summer.

Why is the Barbie movie marketing so successful on social media?

Barbie is everything! © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Barbie's marketing has seamlessly folded into the landscape of social media with an eye-catching template and meme-worthy taglines. Even without the now-famous posters, the tagline, "She's everything. He's just Ken," featured on the main poster, has sparked its own separate meme. "She's everything" and "He's just Ken" have been tweeted above photos of couples ranging from Jo and Laurie in Little Women to Charles and Diana. The simplicity and versatility of the marketing template have allowed the format to thrive online as social media users put their own spins on the posters. With the boost of the template generator, the Barbie movie is getting free advertising from the ceaselessly creative minds of fangirls everywhere.

How are brands utilizing the Barbie marketing campaign?

He's just Ken. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press As average social media users had a field day with the Barbie and Ken memes, many official brands saw the clear opportunity and took full advantage. From NFL teams to music groups, many official accounts hopped in on the jokes with their own versions of the trend to promote their brands. It remains unclear as to whether all of the brands had to obtain permission to use the format, as it's certainly boosting the Barbie movie along with the brand itself. Many of the brands that used the format received supportive comments from the official Barbie account, suggesting a potential partnership, but some likely just used the movie's selfie generator to create the posts. Other companies, like Starbucks and Sour Patch Kids, quite obviously paid homage to the trend while side-stepping potential copyright (and directly advertising the movie) by using it without the Barbie label. Though the buzz surrounding the new memes will certainly fall victim to social media's short attention span by the week's end, this is only the beginning for Barbie, as the highly-anticipated film doesn't hit theaters until July 21.