Billie Eilish headlines huge Paris climate concert that will be livestreamed

Paris, France - Billie Eilish , Lenny Kravitz, and Jon Batiste are headlining a concert aimed at building climate awareness at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Thursday.

The concert, organized by NGO Global Citizen, features on the sidelines of an international summit launched by French President Emmanuel Macron.



H.E.R. and Eilish's brother Finneas are also on the bill for the free show at the Champ de Mars below the Parisian landmark.

The venue hosted a previous Global Citizen concert in 2021 with Elton John and other huge stars that also had parallel concerts in several cities around the world.

Eilish, a seven-time Grammy winner, is known for her environmental advocacy.

She has given up the use of private jets and during her 2022 Happier Than Ever tour, she set up "eco villages" to encourage recycling, voter-registration and provide information on environmental groups.