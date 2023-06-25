Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling kick off Barbie press in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California - Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have kicked off the movie's press tour in epic style... hot pink style, that is!

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have begun promoting the Barbie movie as they attended a Los Angeles photocall in style on Sunday. © Collage: JON KOPALOFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Barbie is everything! And he's just Ken.

The cast and crew of the highly-anticipated Barbie movie came out to play as they celebrated the flick's Los Angeles photocall at the Four Seasons Hotel on Sunday.

Robbie showed up in true Barbie form, paying tribute to the beloved doll's trademark pink color palette with a polka dot mini-dress featuring a cross-over halter neckline.

Gosling, meanwhile, opted for a more muted outfit with a cream-colored cardigan over a white t-shirt and black pants.

Also in attendance at the event was director Greta Gerwig, who also went for a neutral-toned outfit with a light-brown Prada sweater and pleated khaki skirt.

But it wasn't just Ken and Barbie who came out to play!

Michael Cera, who plays Ken's friend, Allan, was also there to celebrate the movie, as well as Robbie's fellow Barbies Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, and America Ferrera.