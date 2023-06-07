Billie Eilish rocks lace tights and designer brands after hitting back at style critics

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish showed off her fashion sense with a unique combo of styles in her latest Instagram post.

Billie Eilish proudly showed off her unique fashion sense in new snaps shared on Monday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/billieeilish

The 21-year-old shared a series of photos on Monday with the caption, "call me."

In the first snap, Billie rocks an oversized pair of shades with a hoodie and a knit hat.

She then gave a full-body look at the outfit, which featured several layers with a hoodie, whitetop, green skirt, white lace tights, and large ski boots.

In the final snaps, the Ocean Eyes singer snapped a mirror selfie selfie in a green Coach zip-up jacket, followed by another selfie highlighting dark eyeliner and her matching black tresses, which were styled in two high buns.

The newest social media post comes after Billie clapped back at critics of her style evolution since the start of her career.